Maryland Terps throws shade at Texas Longhorns on Twitter over team's potential move to the SEC

Maryland Athletics is having a little fun online with a potential decision that could impact college football for decades to come.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland's Athletic Department had a little fun at the expense of the University of Texas on Twitter with a meme that pokes for at the Longhorns losing the Terps and its potential move to the South Eastern Conference (SEC) that has been reported.

The meme on Twitter shows a car swerving to take an exit towards the SEC, with a sign warning Texas of playing Maryland in the Big Ten, and instead, looking to find a safe haven in the South Eastern Conference.

The Terps beat Texas 34-29 back in 2018, scoring 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win. The game was a big one for Maryland, and one the Longhorns were not expected to lose.

The shade from Maryland comes as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns look to leave their current athletic conference, the Big 12 Conference, and head towards the SEC. It has been reported that both schools have been in talks with the SEC for months now.

If Texas and Oklahoma went to the SEC, it could spark a massive realignment in college sports conferences that could have huge repercussions for colleges and universities across the country.

The potential move by Texas and Oklahoma has happened weeks after the NCAA was forced by a U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow its collegiate players to make money off their name, image and likeness (also known as NIL)