Triple shooting reported about 3 miles from earlier shooting in NW DC; man in wheelchair also shot in separate incident

MPD said 3 adult males were shot on Kennedy Street. A man in a wheelchair was fired upon on Blair Road NW. All 4 males were conscious and breathing.

WASHINGTON — On the heels of an earlier quadruple shooting that caused lockdowns near the University of the District of Columbia, a triple shooting was reported about three miles away and shortly after that a man in a wheelchair was shot.

The triple shooting took place just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW. MPD is reporting three adult males were shot. The men were reported to be conscious and breathing.

Police are looking for one male suspect and ask that if you have information, 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

A man in a wheelchair was shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Blair Road NW. The man was reported to be conscious and breathing. In that shooting, police said three suspects were last seen traveling northbound on Blair Road.

In the first shooting on Friday, police named Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax as a person of interest in that quadruple shooting.

One man, a woman and a 12-year-old girl were shot near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW at 3:20 p.m., according to MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and the two adults are in stable but critical condition, while the girl has minor injuries, Emerman said. A fourth woman in her 60s had a graze wound.