Suspect on bike shoots DC construction worker directing traffic outside Anacostia Metro station

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet given an update on his current condition.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. construction worker was shot in the leg overnight when a person on a bike began shooting in his direction, police said.

Minutes before midnight on April 21, the District's gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, noted four rounds fired at 999 Howard Road Southeast, just outside of the Anacostia Metro station, police said.

The construction worker was holding up a flag and directing traffic for the construction site when a person on a bike pulled out a silver handgun and shot at him, hitting him in the upper leg, according to police.

Coworkers told the officers the details of what happened, according to the police report.

The suspect is at large and the shooting incident remains under investigation.

Also in D.C., neighbors are now speaking out in Northeast after a 38-year-old mother of two children was shot and killed on Easter Sunday at a gas station they say is rife with crime and loitering.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. along the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast.

According to data obtained from DC Police, the gas station at the location has seen four homicides, 14 armed assaults and 27 robberies within 1,000 feet within the last year.

Investigators identified the woman killed on the holiday as Tiffany Wiggins.

Wright Family Foundation founder and D.C. activist Sade Wright said she knew Wiggins after their two brothers hung out during their childhood.

She told WUSA9 that Wiggins's family now must once again confront tragedy after her brother was lost to gun violence around 11 years ago.