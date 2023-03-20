Georgetown University names new head coach of men's basketball team

Ed Cooley will be replacing former head coach Patrick Ewing.

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University announced Ed Cooley as the new head coach of its men’s basketball program Monday.

“We are deeply honored that Coach Cooley will be joining our community as the next leader of our Men’s basketball program. Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter," said Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia. "His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive. We look forward to welcoming Ed and his family into this new role in our community."

Cooley said he is excited to lead the men's basketball program. He said the decision to take the job was not one he took lightly.

"President DeGioia and Athletics Director Lee Reed are united in a strong vision, including in their beliefs, for Georgetown’s program, its players and the team’s success. I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District," said Cooley.

Cooley previously oversaw the 17 seasons at Providence College, a program that clearly means a great deal to him.

“I was born and raised in the Providence College basketball program and am grateful to the college, its President Kenneth Sicard and its Athletic Director, Steve Napolillo, from whom I could not have received better support," he said. "I am blessed to have worked in this extraordinary conference with great players, coaches, athletic directors, and fans, and I look forward to my new opportunity.”

During his time, Cooley has posted a 242-53 (.820) record, which includes seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2022, a BIG EAST regular season title (2022) and a BIG EAST Tournament title (2014). In 2022, he was awarded the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, named the Sporting News Coach of the Year, the BIG EAST Coach of the Year, the NABC District 5 Coach of the Year and the USBWA District 1 Coach of the Year.

Additionally, during his time at Providence, Cooley has coached five All-Americans.

Before joining Providence, Cooley worked with Fairfield University to a school-record 25 wins and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season title in 2010-11. In 2011, he was named MAAC Coach of the Year and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) District I Coach of the Year.

During his time at Fairfield, Cooley's teams posted a 92-69 mark, including a 58-32 record in MAAC action.

Cooley also served as an assistant coach for Al Skinner after graduating from Stonehill College in 1994. While a student, he was a three-time captain for the basketball team and was inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Cooley will not be the only bulldog in his family. His daughter Olivia also attends the university.