Men's head basketball coach for American University will not return

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

WASHINGTON — After ten seasons with the team, Mike Brennan is officially retiring from being the men's head basketball coach for American University.

Director of Athletics and Recreation Dr. Billy Walker announced that the university had parted ways with Coach Brennan on Thursday.

"I want to thank Mike for his contributions to AU over the last 10 seasons," said Walker. "Under his leadership, the student-athletes in his care have achieved accomplishments on the court and in the classroom. They have graduated at a very high rate, represented our university with class and integrity, and are leaders in the community. I wish Mike nothing but the best."

American University officials say Coach Brennan led the Eagles to a 125-166 record in his ten seasons as head coach for the team, including a 75-96 record in Patriot League play.

The university won the Patriot League title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2014, which was Brennan's first year as head coach.

This announcement comes just hours after news broke that Georgetown was parting ways with their own men's head basketball coach, Patrick Ewing.