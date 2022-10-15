Game of the Week: Lake Braddock hosts rival Robinson

This deep-rooted rivalry is renewed in Burke.

BURKE, Va. — Lake Braddock High School renewed its rivalry with Robinson High School this Friday night. These two schools sit less than four miles from one another, and the rivalry runs deep.

Lake Braddock entered the matchup at 6-0 on the season, with Robinson riding just one loss into this game. The Bruins took the field with a sour taste in their mouths after last year's game at Robinson when the Rams came back in the game's final minutes to beat the Bruins.

But Robinson also entered this game wanting to win after suffering its first loss of the season last week in overtime. Both are stout with solid run games, and both have mobile quarterbacks.

The school spirit was palpable! Each side of Lake Braddock's stadium was packed with fans from both teams. Both schools have historic band programs, and the music never stop.