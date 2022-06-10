Meet Patrice Bowman: The DMV's first female high school football head coach

From the D.C. Divas to high school football, Bowman is paving the way for women in this sport.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Patrice Bowman is living out her dream this season on the sidelines at Thomas S. Wootton High School's football field. Coach Bowman, as she's known around Rockville, Maryland, is mid-way through her first season as Wootton's Junior Varsity head football coach. She's the first female to be a head coach at the high school level in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

"They just accept me as coach, and it doesn't change anything in regards to the game. It's just the fact that I'm a female coach," says Bowman.

WUSA9 stopped by Wootton's practice to get a look at Bowman in action. It was noticeable that the players and other coaches gravitated toward her energy and coaching style. "Let's go, guys, huddle up!" exclaimed Bowman. Our cameras didn't keep her from doing her job, and it's a job she takes very seriously.

"If you look at my resume, it will definitely tell the difference in regards of whether or not I can coach," says Bowman.

Her afternoons in the fall are spent on the football fields in Rockville. Before she was "Coach" Bowman, she was a D.C. Divas star, playing offensive line for the women's professional football team for five seasons. She began coaching the Divas' offensive line when her playing days were done. She also now works as the Divas Director of Pro Development. Right now her main focus is on coaching the junior varsity at Wootton, but she plans to return to her normal coaching duties for the D.C. Divas when the high school football season wraps.

"You can do whatever you put your mind to. I'm glad I made the decision to number one, play football, and now I'm also ecstatic about coaching football," says Bowman.

Bowman has been showered with support since her first day at the high school. She tells me her peers, team parents, and athletes, only view her as a football coach and don't see gender.

Wootton High School would like to welcome our new JV Head Football Coach. Coach Patrice “Pap” Bowman comes with a length of experience from playing as well as coaching the game of football. We are super excited for her to join the Wootton Family! Please welcome Coach Pap. pic.twitter.com/Kr3ted72rx — Wootton HS Football (@WoottonPFB) March 30, 2022

"I'm pleased with how the parents, staff and kids have welcomed me. Regardless of the gender, it's just been the same thing that any other coach would face. Nothing, I would say, that stands out for me being a woman that probably a man wouldn't face," says Bowman.

Bowman is enjoying her first season as a head coach and encourages more women to find their place in the game of football.

