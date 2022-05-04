Washington Commanders announce new partnership with iHeartMedia

The partnership will give fans the opportunity to listen to gameday details live on the radio or their free mobile app.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders announced a new partnership with iHeartMedia Tuesday to be the team’s exclusive radio broadcast partner, giving fans the opportunity to listen to game day details live on the radio or free mobile app.

This comes after Audacy, an audio and entertainment company announced in March that they will no longer be broadcasting the Commander's games due to editorial and business disagreements with the team.

Host Kevin Sheehan broke the announcement on behalf of Audacy stating it was important "to provide honest, objective information and analysis about the [Commanders] on our talk shows."

Beginning in the 2022 season, live game day broadcasts will run on iHeartMedia’s BIG 100.3 FM and get featured on the station’s website and on the app. iHeartMedia describes this as its free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.

Through the app, fans will also be able to access archived radio broadcasts of the team’s games anytime.

“This new partnership will expand the team’s reach across the DMV, giving more fans the ability to listen and engage with the Washington Commanders on a daily basis and helping to grow the team’s fan base in the region,” the radio company said.

"We are excited to team up with iHeartMedia as we enter our inaugural season as the Washington Commanders,” stated Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. “After careful consideration and a thorough evaluation process, we chose iHeartMedia to join our growing list of strategic partners because of their shared commitment, creative approach and aggressive plan for elevating the fan experience through their prioritization of our football games, content and events across their many radio and online platforms."