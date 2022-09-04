Locked On Commanders: Washington resigns kicker; Maryland working to keep team's stadium in the state

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast are keeping up with the Burgundy & Gold as the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approached.
The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye after last season saw a variety of moves at the position following the team letting go of Dustin Hopkins during the beginning of the season.
A new mock NFL Draft has University of Southern California wide receiver Drake London landing with the Commanders at the end of April. Chris and Russell share their thoughts on London and if reaching to get a wide receiver in the first round is a good idea for this team.
Other Tidbits
Maryland nears a $450 million proposal to keep the Commanders in the state.
ESPN's Adam Schefter issued an apology after insensitive reporting of Dwayne Haskins' death.
Listen to the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast below:
(DATE and TIME for Washington Commanders games are still TBD)
Schedule for the 2022 Season:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
