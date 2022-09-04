Locked On Commanders: Washington resigns kicker; Maryland working to keep team's stadium in the state

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss the latest on the Burgundy & Gold

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast are keeping up with the Burgundy & Gold as the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approached.

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye after last season saw a variety of moves at the position following the team letting go of Dustin Hopkins during the beginning of the season.

A new mock NFL Draft has University of Southern California wide receiver Drake London landing with the Commanders at the end of April. Chris and Russell share their thoughts on London and if reaching to get a wide receiver in the first round is a good idea for this team.

Maryland nears a $450 million proposal to keep the Commanders in the state.

ESPN's Adam Schefter issued an apology after insensitive reporting of Dwayne Haskins' death.

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders