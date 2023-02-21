x
Football

Twitter data claims the DC Defenders are the most popular XFL team

Most fandom is based on where the person is located, but the DC Defenders are the most popular overall.

WASHINGTON — The DC Defenders have been declared the most popular XFL team in the league, according to data collected on Twitter.

Online sports betting platform, BetOnline, created a map based on geotagged Twitter data in the last two weeks tracking XFL fan hashtags in every state.

Hashtags such as #XFLDefenders, #XFLBattlehawks, #XFLRenegades, #XFLSeattle, #XFLVipers, #XFLGuardians, #XFLRoughnecks, #XFLBrahmas, #DefendDC, were tracked. Officials claim more than 80,000 tweets were tracked in total.

As seen from the map, most fans go for the team that is closet to them, but the DC Defenders are the most popular overall.

Officials claim the state breakdown is as follows:

  • DC Defenders - 21 states
  • St. Louis Battlehawks - 9 states
  • Arlington Renegades - 8 states
  • Seattle Sea Dragons - 4 states
  • Vegas Vipers - 3 states
  • Orlando Guardians - 2 states
  • Houston Roughnecks - 2 states
  • San Antonio Brahmas - 1 state
Credit: betonline.org

For more information regarding how geotagged tweets are tracked, click here.

