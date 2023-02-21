Twitter data claims the DC Defenders are the most popular XFL team

Most fandom is based on where the person is located, but the DC Defenders are the most popular overall.

WASHINGTON — The DC Defenders have been declared the most popular XFL team in the league, according to data collected on Twitter.

Online sports betting platform, BetOnline, created a map based on geotagged Twitter data in the last two weeks tracking XFL fan hashtags in every state.

Hashtags such as #XFLDefenders, #XFLBattlehawks, #XFLRenegades, #XFLSeattle, #XFLVipers, #XFLGuardians, #XFLRoughnecks, #XFLBrahmas, #DefendDC, were tracked. Officials claim more than 80,000 tweets were tracked in total.

As seen from the map, most fans go for the team that is closet to them, but the DC Defenders are the most popular overall.

Officials claim the state breakdown is as follows:

DC Defenders - 21 states

St. Louis Battlehawks - 9 states

Arlington Renegades - 8 states

Seattle Sea Dragons - 4 states

Vegas Vipers - 3 states

Orlando Guardians - 2 states

Houston Roughnecks - 2 states

San Antonio Brahmas - 1 state



