Can you smell that The Rock is coming to DC?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will head to Washington, D.C. for the XFL Defenders season opener on Sunday, Feb. 19.

WASHINGTON — XFL Co-Owner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be heading to D.C. this weekend in order to attend The Defenders' season opener.

The actor announced his visit on Twitter Thursday.

"Big @XFL2023 opening weekend kicks off this Saturday. Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion and second chances. I’ll be attending all four games this weekend," Johnson tweeted. "Man I’m excited for our players. Don’t forget @MarquetteKing too!"

Johnson will also be making appearances at season openers in Arlington and Houston, Texas on both Saturday and Sunday before heading to the east coast games.

According to CBS Sports, Johnson purchased the XFL in Aug. 2020 for $15 million just hours before the once-bankrupt league was set for auction.

This will be the third revival of the league after the COVID pandemic ended the league's second attempt, just five weeks after the season began.

"Playing in the NFL was my goal and that didn't happen," Johnson said during the relaunch announcement. "The moment Dany (Garcia) said let's buy the XFL, I thought, 'Wow, what an incredible opportunity for us to create opportunities for players out there to live their dreams, live their passions and take care of their families.'"

