WASHINGTON — One Washington Nationals fan was faced with a truly impossible decision Sunday night: Catch a home run ball at the World Series, or keep both beers he was holding onto in each hand.

He chose both. Sort of.

Related: Live Blog: Nationals vs. Astros World Series Game 5

The fan out in center field was in the position so many baseball fans have dreamed about: Staring down a home run ball headed right at you. The only problem? He was double fisting, and he wasn't going to give those beers up.

So, a moment of true inspiration, he moved into position and caught the ball the only way he could - right off his stomach.

The life-affirming moment (not to exaggerate) was quickly picked up on by admirers around the country.

Related: Source: Nationals owners requested they not have to respond to request to sit with President Trump at Game 5

Hundreds of people tweeted about the moment following the second-inning home run.

That home run itself, well, that was unfortunate. The blast by Yordan Alvarez put the Astros up 2-0 on the Nationals early in a pivotal Game 5 of the World Series, which is even at 2-2.

Related: Who is Joe Ross? Everything you need to know about Game 5's unexpected starter