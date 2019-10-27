WASHINGTON — The big news before Game 5 of the World Series is that Max Scherzer will not make his scheduled start due to neck spasms, Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced. Joe Ross is starting in his place.

Related: Who is Joe Ross? Everything you need to know about Game 5's unexpected starter

Fans began streaming into Nationals Park an hour early, as gates opened at 4 p.m. with President Trump set to attend Game 5.

Follow along as we survey the pregame scene and bring you updates once the game begins.

Pregame

Max Scherzer described how he's feeling in a press conference.

"I've pitched through so much crap in my career, that it would be easy to pitch through at this point. This is literally impossible to do anything with," he said, comparing his neck spasms to past injuries.

Things might have taken an unexpected turn, but that's not shaking Sean Doolittle's confidence:

WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes offers a look at the security situation in the ball park, with Secret Service agents in place to oversee the president's arrival.

Darren reports numerous Secret Service agents and Transportation Security Administration employees are in place at the ballpark in place of normal ballpark security workers.

Related: What's next for the Nats after Game 4 loss to the Astros?

Elsewhere, fans were lining up at gates before 4 p.m. to get into the stadium.

Darren was also inside the Nats locker room as players gave pregame interviews. Washington has struggled the past couple games at the plate, in particular in scoring situations with runners on base.

The Nationals went just 1-for-19 combined with runners in scoring position in Games 3 and 4, and Anthony Rendon offered a tongue-in-cheek strategic breakdown of what Washington needs to do.

"So we have these bats, and usually you try to square it up and there's a baseball, and you hit the outfield grass and you get a hit," he explained.

The game starts at 8:07 p.m.

Related: José Andrés, a staunch Trump critic, will throw the first pitch at Game 5, with Trump in attendance