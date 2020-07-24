DC's NFL team will be called 'Washington Football Team' for 2020 season

There's no mascot or official logo, just Washington... for now.

WASHINGTON — The NFL team in Washington, D.C. will simply be called the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. There's no mascot or official logo, just Washington... for now.

But this name is temporary as the club plans to work for the next few months with fans, team alumni and the D.C. community to come up with a new, permanent name for its team.

The team also revealed its new uniforms for the 2020 season, keeping the burgundy and gold colors. Washington is printed across each player's chest and in place of the former logo on the helmet is each player's number written in gold.

The logo is clean and simple, and the new endzone reads, "Washington Football Team established 1932."

"To re-brand something, it takes a good 18 months, at least, so here you are with just a few weeks wondering what you're going to call the team, so why not just keep it simple?" the new senior VP of media and content, Julie Donaldson, said. "This way you don't have to erase the history, people don't have to say goodbye to the memories and feel like they just got totally abandoned. People can take their time in the process to say we want the fans to weigh in, we want to make sure we cross every T and dot every I to make sure that when we do finally go to that, it's not going to be something that offends or excludes anybody."

Some members of the team showed up at the complex today for COVID-19 testing, as they prepare for training camp in the coming days. Donaldson said that the team really wanted to have a name in place for the 2020 season before the team took the field for its first practice to eliminate any off-field distractions.

"Players are already coming today to get their COVID testing, so with training camp about to start, you can't have this dragging on," Donaldson said. "Keep it simple. The Washington Football Team."

For the next 50 days, the team will be working to scrub the former logo from all of its facilities. The team also announced that in the coming days, fans can purchase Washington Football Team gear from places like Fanatics and NFL shop.