DC Defenders head to XFL championship game

The Defenders will take on the Arlington Renegades in San Antonio on May 13.

WASHINGTON — The DC Defenders are moving on to the XFL championship game and fans at Audi Field were losing their minds to see a professional football team from the District reach a championship game

The Defenders defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday by a final score of 37-21 to raise the trophy as North Division champions. Defenders linebacker Reggie Northrup said the victory felt great, but the work isn't over yet.

"It feels great. We worked hard for this. From day one, as a team, we said we were going to come and take this. Now we're going to the championship. We got one more test out here, and we're going to accomplish that," he said.

Northrup said he was ready to bring the championship home.

"I just appreciate D.C. so much. When we bring this championship back, they need to send us back here to turn up with the city, for real," he said.

The Defenders came into Sunday's game with a league-best 9-1 record, and the Sea Dragons had won seven of their last eight. Former Washington Commander D.J. Swearinger spoke about the mindset going into the game.

"See, the mindset was do what we do. [Seattle] was talking. They said they had the best receiving corps in the league. We have the best DBs in the league," he said.

He said the win was good for D.C. and he is ready to bring a championship back to the District.

The atmosphere was electric Sunday at Audi Field. The beer snake was a record length and the fans were ready to see their team in a title game.