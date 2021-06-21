Waldorf native Christina Clemons places in Olympic trials wearing Doritos bag earrings

It will be the first time the 31-year-old Maryland native has made the US Olympic Team.

WALDORF, Md. — Christina Clemons from Waldorf, MD (Westlake High School) finally made the Olympics after finishing third in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials being held in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday.

The Maryland native's third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles became a viral moment on Monday because Clemons was wearing Doritos earrings during the race that will send her to Tokyo in July.

The 31-year-old professional runner, who went to Ohio State University after graduating from Westlake High, went to Twitter on Monday playfully asking fellow Twitterers to help her get a sponsorship with the company.

"I made the Olympic team wearing a bag of Doritos on my ears. Twitter, I need y’all to do your thing! We need to blow Doritos mentions UP."