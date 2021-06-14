Tokyo Bound | Arlington native makes US Olympic Team day after breaking American 100m butterfly record

She will join another DMV native, Katie Ladecky, who is one of the United States most decorated swimmers heading the 2021 Tokyo Games.

OMAHA, Neb. — A day after torching the American record for the 100-meter butterfly, Arlington native Torri Huske officially made the U.S. Olympic Team.

Huske will join another DMV native, Katie Ladecky, who is one of the United States most decorated swimmers heading the 2021 Tokyo Games.

On Sunday, Huske set the new American record with a final time of 55.78. The previous record of 55.98 was set by Dana Vollmer in the 2021 London Olympic Games.

Huske, 18, who attended high school at Yorktown High School, is committed to swim for Stanford University, and has a very extensive and impressive prep and club swimming career while growing up in northern Virginia.

Stanford's swim team congradulated Huske on Twitter on Monday after he accomlishment.

"Torri Huske is an olympian!! Congratulations to the incoming freshman who is now Tokyo Bound,"said the post.

The victory by Huske on Sunday, came as she tried to oust Claire Curzan from atop her dominant performances at the butterfly stroke.

Curzan, a 16-year-old from North Carolina, was the top-seeded swimmer in the 100-meter butterfly, and No. 2 in the 50 freestyle. She finished not far behind Huske on Sunday.