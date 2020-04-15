WASHINGTON — D.C. Stadium LLC is owed more than $300,000 by the operators of XFL, according to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing that comes on the heels of the league announcing that is had folded

The bankruptcy filing shows that Alpha Entertainment LLC is the debtor’s name in the filing and among the millions the company owe includes $316,112.71 for "venue costs" to D.C. Stadium LLC.

D.C. Stadium LLC is owned and operated by the District of Columbia in connection with D.C. United, who holds its gams at Audi Field.

Among other debts that Alpha Entertainment owes in its bankruptcy filing includes $655,148.46 to Ticketmaster and 1,083,333.33 to Bob Stoops, a popular football coach who was the GM and head coach for the Dallas Renegades.

The XFL suspended operation in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic and sports leagues across the country halting play to help practice social distancing. A month later, bankruptcy was filed in Delaware.

The league said Monday in an emailed statement that it wasn't insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said.

The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

The XFL also played one season in 2001.

RELATED: XFL files for bankruptcy, cites coronavirus crisis

RELATED: XFL suspends operations, fires all employees amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: D.C. Defenders tickets some of the most expensive for professional sports in Washington

RELATED: DC Defenders win XFL debut with 31-19 victory over Seattle

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.