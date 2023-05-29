GMU baseball to compete at NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2014

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — For the eighth time in school history, the George Mason Patriots will send a baseball team to the NCAA Division I Regionals. The school has not advanced to that level of play since 2014, but now GMU will be one of 64 teams vying for a chance to compete in the College World Series.
The team earned an automatic bid to the tournament with their 6-2 defeat of the Saint Louis Billikens in the Atlantic 10 Championship game Saturday, snagging their second title in program history. The Patriots are one of 30 Division 1 conference champions to receive the automatic bid, while the other 34 teams are at-large selections.
It was announced Monday in the NCAA Baseball Selection Show that No. 4 seed George Mason (34-25) will take on the No. 1 seed, Wake Forest (47-10) on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at 7 p.m. Another local team will also be in the regionals, with No. 2 seed UMD (41-19) taking on No. 3 seed Northeastern (44-14).
The tournament will be played in a double-elimination format. The games will be aired on ESPN+ and details regarding tournament advancement can be found here.
WINSTON-SALEM REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Game 1: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Northeastern | Friday June 2 | 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 George Mason | Friday June 2 | 7 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | Saturday June 3 | 1 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | Saturday June 3 | 7 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | Sunday June 4 | 1 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | Sunday June 4 | 7 p.m.
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | Monday June 5 | 7 p.m. (Game only necessary if the winner of Game 5 also wins Game 6)
The winner of the Winston-Salem Regional will take on the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional starting Friday, June 9.
