UMD baseball to play Northeastern in first round of NCAA Regionals Friday

The Maryland Terrapins won their first ever championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For only the ninth time in school history, the Maryland Terrapins will send a baseball team to the NCAA Division I Regionals. It is the third year in a row that UMD will be one of 64 teams vying for a chance to compete in the College World Series.

The team earned an automatic bid to the tournament with their 4-0 defeat of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game Sunday, marking their first ever win at that level in school history. The Terps are one of 30 Division 1 conference champions to receive the automatic bid, while the other 34 teams are at-large selections.

It was announced Monday in the NCAA Baseball Selection Show that No. 2 seed UMD (41-19) would take on No. 3 seed Northeastern (44-14) on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at 1 p.m. The overall No. 1 seed, Wake Forest (47-10), will play the four seed George Mason (34-25) at 7 p.m. The tournament will be played in a double-elimination format.

The Terps most recently played the Northeastern Huskies on May 9, losing 9-2. They have not competed against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since 2014, though the schools have a long history of matchups (162) as former ACC rivals. They last played the George Mason Patriots in 2022, winning both matchups.

This will be the first time UMD has played any of these three opponents in the NCAA Tournament. The university last won the regional tournament in 2015, but has yet to win a College World Series title.