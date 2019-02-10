ARLINGTON, Va. — Paul Mason, 76-years-old, knows that age is just a number.

WUSA9 caught up with him at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex, playing in a pick-up game with others who were many decades his junior.

"You can take three of them. Their ages added up, and I'm still older than they are," Mason said.

He said he is out on the rink nearly every day and believes that is what is keeping him young.

"I play about six times a week," he said. "Plus I run with weights. And I do chase my girlfriend on occasion. But I can't catch her anymore. I'm too old."

Meet Paul Mason, 76-Years-Old Paul Mason knows that age is just a number Paul Mason, playing with others at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex Paul Mason, playing with others at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex Paul Mason taking a break while playing hockey with people many-decades his junior

Despite Mason's age, the crew he plays with doesn't take it easy. He gets body-checked just like everyone else.

"They got me three times," he laughed. "They knocked me on my butt. That's okay though. I wrote their names down. I'll get them back. I will. Some other time we'll come out here and one of them will get by the board, and I'll walk over and wham! That's the end of that."

Clearly Mason knows hockey. So WUSA9 got his thoughts on the Capitals, who have their season opener Wednesday night.

"They can win the cup. They're tough," he said.

RELATED: Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov tests positive for cocaine, suspended

RELATED: Washington Capitals player Brooks Orpik retires from the National Hockey League

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.