Recent reports claim the trials have already tested the vaccine against omicron. The Verify team has learned that is false.

WASHINGTON — After two years of developing a COVID-19 vaccine, military researchers say they're testing it in humans.

Back in March of 2020, WUSA9 was at the Pentagon as these scientists explained their goal.

The researchers at Walter Reed call their vaccine "unique."

“Researchers theorize the vaccine platform could pave the way for a universal vaccine to protect against not only the current virus, but also other known and unknown coronaviruses that could arise in the future,” according to a release on the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research website.

On social media lots of people are sharing this claim: Walter Reed's vaccine has proven successful against the omicron variant.

But is it true?

Was the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research initially tested against the omicron variant?

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research statement

Researchers are analyzing the phase 1 human trials data. They enrolled 72 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55, according to Walter Reed. They've already completed preclinical trials on animals. Officials confirmed that the “unique vaccine” is designed to protect against an array of SARS-Co-V-2 variants and SARS-origin variants.

However, recent reports caused Walter Reed to trend online. Those reports claimed trials “tested the vaccine against Omicron and the other variants.”

In a statement, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research said that claim is "inaccurate."

"Some recent reports about Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s COVID-19 Vaccine Development have led to inaccurate representations which require clarification," the Institute said. "Last week, the preclinical results of the Army COVID-19 vaccine, SpFN, were published in Science Translational Medicine. The Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle platform is designed to protect against an array of SARS-CoV-2 variants and SARS-origin variants but was not tested on the Omicron variant.”

As of right now, there's no data on whether it's effective against omicron, according to Terry Welch, a spokesperson for WRIAR. The pre-clinical trials, which were done with animals, did not test it because they were completed before omicron was discovered.

So, we can verify while the military has created a vaccine against multiple variants, so far it has not been specifically tested on omicron.