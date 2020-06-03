WASHINGTON — The work the military is doing to create a coronavirus vaccine is happening right in the DMV. Thursday, officials at the Pentagon revealed that research is taking place at Maryland's Fort Detrick, Walter Reed and a lab in Silver Spring.

Four days ago, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff stood in the Pentagon briefing room and told reporters military researchers were working on a coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, researchers gave us details.

"Regrettably, because one seems to come up every year or so, we're getting very good at this," Dr. Nelson Michael, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, said.

Scientists said they are looking into how mice respond to potential vaccines. They're not examining if those potential vaccines protect against COVID-19 yet, but how mice respond to them. Officials believe the earliest they'll have a vaccine for the public is 12 to 18 months.

RELATED: 3 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland

"Think of my fist as the virus, it's a sphere and it's got little spokes coming off of it," Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, demonstrated. "That makes it the corona. When you look at it on cross-section, it's got that crown look to it, so almost all the vaccine candidates out there are focused on that little spoke."

RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: Infectious disease specialist and CBS' travel editor answer your questions

Once they figure out how to prevent that spoke from attaching to the body, that's what will make for a good vaccine.

These scientists were the first to test the Ebola vaccine, and malaria drugs also came through here.



Last summer, the Centers for Disease Control shut down the lab at Fort Detrick because structural defects led to some violations. Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of USAMRDC and Fort Detrick, explained there was never any danger to the community, but changes had to be made and the lab was restored last month.

RELATED: VERIFY: Does the Coronavirus test really cost $3,000?

Now, they're able to work the coronavirus at all levels.



"We're supporting a whole of government approach to protect, prevent and treat COVID-19," he added.

This isn't just about a vaccine, but also treatment. Talley said they are working on an agreement with an industry partner on that aspect.

"Right now, there are several industry partners who are being considered for this agreement," LTC Robin L. Ochoa with Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, wrote us. "We cannot tell you right now which industry partner that is yet because the agreement is still being negotiated. Once there is a determination of who that will be we can give you more details."

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Pence pledges 'full support' to Washington state in coronavirus fight

RELATED: Coronavirus 101: DMV impact | Here's what you need to know

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.