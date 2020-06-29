VERIFY: Yes, there is a utility shut off moratorium in Maryland but it’s only through July 1st.

Our Verify team is working around the clock to make sure you’ve got the right information to protect your family and your money.

MARYLAND, USA — QUESTION:

Is there a utility shut off moratorium in Maryland?

ANSWER:

Yes. As of Monday, June 29th there is a moratorium on utility shut offs in Maryland through Wednesday, July 1st.

SOURCE:

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's Office

PROCESS:

We check the with the Executive Orders issued by Office of Governor Larry's Hogan.

A state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency was proclaimed on March 5, 2020 to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19

Hogan declared the termination of Marylanders' residential services as a result of COVID-19 would have serious public health, welfare and safety consequences.

The order also says, Maryland utilities and service providers agreed to protect public health, welfare and safety, certain residential services should not be terminated and took action to provide additional assistance to customers.

On May 29th, Governor Hogan amended and reinstated his April 29th Emergency Order extending a prohibition on utility shutoffs and residential late fees.

The order prohibits electric, gas, water, sewage, phone, cable TV and internet service provider companies from shutting off any residential customer’s service or charging any residential late fees.

The order remains into effect through July 1, 2020.

So we can Verify, yes, there is a utility shut off moratorium in Maryland but it’s only through Wednesday, July first.

