VERIFY: Is there a Gender Pay Gap in the DMV?

It's Equal Pay Day - how does our area stack up?

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Today is Equal Pay Day, making the number of additional days women must work to earn what men earned last year. To commemorate, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced three bills to help close the pay gap.

But just how bad is the gap in our area?

THE QUESTION

Is there a pay gap between men and women in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia? And if so, how bad is it?

THE SOURCE

U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey

THE ANSWER

Yes, women make significantly less than men in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

WHAT WE FOUND

In 2021 - the latest data released - the median earnings for a full-time, year-round civilian in D.C. was $94,565.

If you break it down by gender, the pay gap becomes pretty clear. The median income for men was $103,630 in D.C., while women only earned an average of $87,857. That’s a pay gap of $15,773.

Maryland and Virginia weren’t any better

Maryland men earned an average of $72,843 while women earned just $62,349 - a pay gap of $10,494.

Virginia had the lowest median income, with men earning an average of $67,667 and women $53,836. The pay gap was higher than Maryland's though at $13,779, despite the lower average income.