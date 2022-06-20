Here's when COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 arrive in DC, Maryland, Virginia

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were given the green light by the FDA and CDC on Saturday. The shots are likely to be administered this week.

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finalized their recommendation that a pair of COVID-19 vaccines be offered to infants and toddlers. Just days before, the Food and Drug Administration gave an Emergency Use Authorization for the two vaccines.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

With the vaccines authorized for use, shipments were immediately sent to hospitals, doctors' offices and pharmacies. The Verify team reached out to the local health departments, to find out how many doses are available.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

In the district, the vaccines will be made available in all eight wards beginning June 21, according to DC Health. They say the first shipment of doses arrived Monday, but noted supply will initially be "limited." Each center will receive an initial shipment of 150 Pfizer doses and 150 Moderna doses.

On each following day, the centers will receive another 60 doses of Pfizer and 140 doses of Moderna.

According to DC Health, parents will need to show proof of District residency for these kid vaccines.

The vaccines will also be available "at select pharmacies for children three and up," according to DC Health. The agency urged parents to get the shot for their kids.

"COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death," the DC Health press release read. "And tens of thousands of children and teens have been hospitalized because of the virus."

The full list of vaccination centers in D.C. can be found here.

VIRGINIA

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health reported that the agency had a total of 102,900 preorders for the two vaccines, as a part of waves one and two. This includes 63,500 Pfizer doses and 39,400 Moderna doses.

"The shipments started being delivered to local health departments, pediatricians and family practice offices and hospitals on Monday, June 20," a spokesperson said.

The VDH spokesperson said that they are urging parents to talk with their pediatricians, or another healthcare provider, because they "anticipate pediatricians and family care physicians will be administering the majority of the vaccinations."

Parents can also check the VDH website to search for vaccination opportunities. VDH said that providers can choose which vaccines to offer, and some may choose to offer just one or neither.

Pharmacies will also be able to order the vaccine from the federal government through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Most pharmacies will only be able to offer the vaccine to kids three years or older.

MARYLAND

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health said that providers should begin receiving shipments "early this week." The state expects to receive approximately 65,400 doses initially with more on the way.

"Orders for vaccines for children under five have been placed by providers in every county," the spokesperson said. "While pediatric practices were a priority for ordering the under five vaccine, not every practice may have ordered it."

According to MDH, the vaccines will also be available at local health departments, federally qualified health centers and many pharmacies. The agency recommends that families reach out to their pediatrician or family doctor for more information about available vaccines.

Nearby pediatric vaccine providers can also be found here and will be updated throughout the week.

Just as with DC and Virginia, federally qualified health centers and retail pharmacies were also able to order the vaccine from the federal government, although most can only be offered to kids over three years old.

CVS

A spokesperson for CVS Pharmacy said that the nationwide pharmacy will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 18 months through four years old on Tuesday.

These clinics are staffed with "board-certified Family Nurse Practitioners, Physician Associates, and Nurses, who are authorized to vaccinate" younger kids, which is why they can vaccinate kids under three years old, unlike many other pharmacies.