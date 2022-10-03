Save the date: Join WUSA9 for 'Still Standing,' a celebration of breast cancer survivors

On Oct. 28, starting at 6 a.m. we are inviting breast cancer survivors and advocates to join WUSA9 for a special event featuring massages, line dancing and more!

WASHINGTON — More than 13,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in our community this year alone. Breast cancer is the second-most common form of cancer in American women, with an average risk of 13% of development in a lifetime; this means1 in 8 women will fall victim to it.

While rates of development are close to even among the different ethnic groups, much like we saw during the pandemic, breast cancer hits marginalized communities particularly hard.

On Oct. 28, starting at 6 a.m. we are inviting breast cancer survivors and advocates to join WUSA9 for a special event with WUSA9’s Get Up DC! team, Great Day Washington’s Kristen Berset and a few more surprise guests. This in-person will event will culminate WUSA9’s month long devotion to telling the stories of breast cancer survivors, drawing attention to early detection, treatment and survival.

Participants can expect to enjoy activities including:

Yoga

Line Dancing

Chair Messages

Giveaways

Marketplace of Information

