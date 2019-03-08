POMFRET, Md. — A man and woman are dead and an 11-year-old boy is injured following a shooting that occurred late Friday night.

Charles County Sheriffs said they received a call just after 11 p.m. Friday for a shooting at 6550 Bensville Road. When officials arrived to the scene, they found two adults dead from gunshot wounds.

Sheriffs said an 11-year-old boy was also shot but his injuries are non life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene and crashed his car several miles away according to the sheriffs office.

When officials arrived to the crash scene, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Charles County Officials said this is a domestic-related incident.

This is a developing story.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news