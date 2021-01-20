x
'My daughter someday could be where she is' | 2 women honor Kamala Harris through candle design

Kin & Care created a candle called "Madam VP" that smells like D.C.'s famous Cherry Blossom trees, to honor the VP-elect and inspire little girls everywhere.

WASHINGTON — Made in America by refugees. It's the first thing you see, in bold print, when you pick up the newest Kin & Care candle. For the two immigrant women behind the product line, it's a badge of honor. 

The candle, which can be found at Olive & Loom, is called "Madam VP" and is supposed to smell like Cherry Blossoms, a staple of any D.C. spring. 

The daughter of immigrants, Kamala Harris is the first Black, South Asian woman to become vice president of the United States. It is a trailblazing moment that Kin & Care hopes its candles will play a small part in memorializing. The creators said the candle is intended to "make waves and spark conversation." But it also holds personal meaning for co-owner Ferzan Jaege. 

"It's symbolic to all of us, especially to me as an immigrant woman, that my daughter someday could be where [Kamala Harris] is."

The candle is a part of Kin & Care's "Icon Collection," which pays tribute to a variety of women, including Maya Angelou, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dolly Parton and Frida Kahlo. 

The artwork design was custom commissioned by a local DMV artist, Violet Red Studios, further highlighting a local angle to a moment that will be shared across the nation at Wednesday's inauguration.

"We wanted to release a collection in collaboration with a local artist that we love here in our local DMV area," Jaege said. "She does portraits of iconic women throughout history, so we decided it was a good idea to make them into candles." 

The candles are said to burn up to 40 hours and are sold online. To learn more about Kin & Care, click here.
