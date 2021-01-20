'I think representation at this time is really important' | Local families find creative ways to watch historic inauguration

During a global pandemic, families across the DMV make plans to host their own watch party to witness the events of Inauguration Day.

WASHINGTON — Viewing Inauguration Day will look very different this year. Due to the global pandemic and heightened security, the public has been asked to stay away from the National Mall. Instead, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the public to participate by watching the events virtually.

In a historic inauguration unlike any other, many families across the DMV have decided to be creative to host their own watch parties.

Regina Speed-Bost, the founder of SB Law, wanted to host a virtual event to watch the peaceful transition of power.

"When it was very clear because of COVID protocols that we were not going to be able to be in person, I started thinking, how do you engage people? In a normal year and a normal circumstance, my house would be full this week. I would have sorority sisters from near and far, camping out to participate in the inauguration and the parade. We cannot replicate that this year because of COVID protocols, and now because of security concerns, so I wanted to still have that time of celebration, have that time of bonding," said Speed-Bost.

Speed-Bost decided to organize a virtual ball instead.

"At 7 p.m. we are going to cap the evening with a virtual ball so I will be able to wear that gown I ordered months ago," she said.

"It is tremendously impactful and very powerful. I am reminded in so many different ways of how far we have come and how far we have yet to go. It is striking to me that in 2021, this is the first time we are celebrating this, and yet it is the first time so it needs to be celebrated," Speed-Bost said.

"The Washington DC alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority is hosting a chucks and pearls watch party," said Cherie Brown Jackson with the Washington DC Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The Ladies of Howard University also planned their own virtual brunch to celebrate the historic event.

"I think representation at this time is really, really important so when we see someone like Kamala Harris on an international stage it allows all of us to stand a little taller and walk a little faster. It’s a really empowering experience and this virtual environment has allowed us to connect in a way that might have really been challenging in a face-to-face environment," said Joya Crear with Ladies of Howard University.

The virtual event was called "I Eat No For Breakfast," and it helped to raise money for their scholarship fund. Since March on 2020, the group has raised more than $50,000.