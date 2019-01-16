WASHINGTON — Volunteers from celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen today fed thousands of people in need, not in some far off flood zone, but right here in Washington at a small store front at the Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue.

RELATED: An immigrant feeding federal workers: José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to cook for furloughed workers during shutdown

Many of the furloughed federal workers and contractors say soup, a sandwich, and a power bowl can make a huge difference when there's no money coming in.

Royce Powers, furloughed from the Justice Department, broke down in tears as she contemplated another two weeks without a paycheck.