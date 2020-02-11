Here's who's on the ballot for Montgomery County Board of Education

Early voting in Maryland ends today.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As we approach Election Day, Montgomery County residents will have the chance to vote on the next leaders to run their county's school system.

During these unprecedented times of the pandemic, the future of the school system means more now than ever. In recent months, the county has trailed behind the rest of the state of Maryland and has been reluctant to move forward due to the number of COVID-19 cases. This has affected the county's economy and the school system.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) prides itself on putting members of their school community first to ensure overall success. The largely diverse school system serves over 165,000 students across over 200 schools countywide. It currently employs over 24,000 people who have contributed to the success of 88.4% graduation rate for students, according to the MCPS website.

Board of Education: At-Large

Vote: 1

RACE: 75

Sunil Dasgupta

Dasgupta has taught political science as well as served as the Director of the Political Science Program for the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) at the Universities at Shady Grove (USG). He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs.

Lynne Harris

Harris is a nurse, attorney and public health professional. She received her Master’s degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Board of Education: District 2

Vote: 1

RACE: 77

Michael Fryar

Fryar has more than 30 years of experience working in education. He has served as a classroom teacher, a social worker and an attorney. He is admitted to the Maryland Bar Association to provide pro-bono legal services through the Montgomery County Bar Pro Bono Program and also volunteers through the Washington Council of Lawyers.

Rebecca Smondrowski (Incumbent)

Smondrowski was first elected to this office in 2016. She also serves as chair of the Board's Committee on Special Populations and as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee. In addition, she serves as the Ex-officio to the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council. Previously, she was a legislative aide for Maryland State Senator Roger Manno and has been a local and county PTA leader.

Board of Education: District 4

Vote: 1

RACE: 79

Shebra Evans (Incumbent)

Evans is a member of the Board of Directors for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE), Chair of the MABE Equity Ad Hoc Committee and serves on the Policies and Procedures Committee. She has also volunteered with the Montgomery County Council of PTAs (MCCPTA) as a Co-leader of the African American Student Achievement Action Group.

Steve Solomon

Solomon is a lifelong resident of Montgomery County who has had a career in radio as a producer and talk show host. He has volunteered for various Montgomery County boards, committees, nonprofits, and political campaigns.

Early voting in Maryland started on Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 2.