What can you expect to see on the Maryland ballot? Here's what you need to know

Here's a full breakdown of the candidates and races for the 2020 general election.

MARYLAND, USA — Voters in Maryland will join all Americans in electing a President and Vice President of the United States in the 2020 general election, along with a number of local officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Early voting in Maryland will be held for eight days and begin on Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. You can vote at any early voting center in the county you live in. Maryland also offers same-day registration at Early Voting Centers and at the polls on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 28

Donald Trump (Republican- Incumbent)

Trump is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

2. Joe Biden (Democrat)

Biden served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was for 1988.

3. Jo Jorgensen (Liberatarian)

Jorgensen is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative, and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

4. Howie Gresham Hawkins (Green)

Hawkins is a retired trade unionist and environmental activist. He ran for Governor of New York, on the Green Party ticket, in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

5. Jerome Segal (Bread & Roses)

Segal is a progressive activist and philosopher. He is the current president of The Jewish Peace Lobby and created the socialist Bread & Roses party.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 1

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 30

This district includes all of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including Salisbury, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties.

Andy Harris (Republican-Incumbent)

Harris has held this office since 2010 and is currently on the Committee on Appropriations, as well as: Agriculture; and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education. He previously served in the Maryland State Senate for 12 years.

2. Mia Mason (Democrat)

Mason is a 20-year military veteran who has served in the Army, Navy and D.C. National Guard. She was a speaker at the 2018 Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Website: https://miadmason.us/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 32



This district includes parts of Howard, Harford, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, as well as small portions of the City of Baltimore.

Johnny Ray Salling (Republican)

Salling has been a member of the Senate since Jan. 2015 and served on a variety of committees. He has also served in the U.S. Army.

2. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (Democrat-Incumbent)

Ruppersberger has served in this office since 2003. Previously he was an Assistant State's Attorney of Maryland from 1972-1980, a Baltimore County Councilman (1985-1994) and Baltimore County Executive from 1994-2002.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 3

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 34

This district includes portions of Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, as well as a good portion of the City of Baltimore.

Charles Anthony (Republican)

Anthony served on the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel and as an Assistant Administrator for the Department of Surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He has a teaching degree in Social Studies and History from Marshall University.

2. John Sarbanes (Democrat-Incumbent)

Sarbanes has represented Maryland’s Third Congressional District in the House of Representatives since 2007. Prior to Congress, he worked in the Maryland State Department of Education and he is an attorney. In Congress, he chairs the Democracy Reform Task Force and serves on the Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 4

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 36

This district includes portions of Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County.

George McDermott (Republican)

McDermott is a business owner and has worked as a reporter. He also ran for this same office in November 2018.

2. Anthony Brown (Democrat-Incumbent)

Brown has held this office since Jan. 2017. Previously he served as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor from 2007 to 2015 during the O’Malley administration. He is a retired Colonel in the United States Army Reserve. In 1998, he was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates to represent Prince George’s County and served as Vice-Chair of the House Judiciary Committee and as Majority Whip.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 5

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE :38

This district includes all of Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties, as well as portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Chris Palombi (Republican)

Palombi is currently a Webmaster. He is a self-taught web programmer/designer and a former U.S. Capitol Police officer. He received a degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University.

2. Steny Hoyer (Democrat-Incumbent)

Hoyer has held this office since 1981. He is currently the House Majority Leader and previously served in the same role from 2007 to 2011. He also served as House Democratic Whip from 2003 to 2007. He was elected President of the State Senate, the youngest in state history, and served until 1978. He was also a member of the State Board of Higher Education.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 6

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 40

This district includes all of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties, as well as portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

Neil Parrott (Republican)

Parrott has been a member of the House of Delegates since Jan. 2011. He has also served as Assistant Minority Whip. He is a lifelong Marylander.

2. David Trone (Democrat-Incumbent)

Trone is running for a second term. He serves on the Education and Labor, Foreign Affairs, and Joint Economic Committees. He is also a business owner, who co-founded Total Wine & More.

3. George Gluck (Green)

Gluck has been a member of the Green Party for 12 years. He has had a 40-year career in the information technology sciences, which has spanned both government and private industry, and he has served as a substitute teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 7

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 42

This district comprises over half the City of Baltimore and some parts of Baltimore County and the majority of Howard County.

Kimberly Klacik (Republican)

Klacik is the founder of non-profit Potential Me, which helps underserved women in the greater Baltimore area to become financially independent through gainful employment. Previously, she served as a Republican strategist.

2. Kweisi Mfume (Democrat-Incumbent)

He was elected to this office in April 2020 to fill the seat once held by Elijah Cummings, who died in Oct. 2019. Mfume is a lifelong Marylander and served as President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) from 1996 to 2004. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing District 7 from 1987 to 1996.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 8

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 44

This district encompasses parts of Montgomery, Frederick and Carroll counties.



1. Gregory Thomas Coll (Republican)

Coll currently works in the aerospace field and was accountable for the design, implementation, and operations of the technical tools and systems supporting NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Satellite Servicing Projects Division. He has also served on the Liquid Propulsion Technical Committee of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and is currently a Senior Member.

2. Jamie Raskin (Democrat-Incumbent)

Raskin has held this office since 2017. Prior to Congress, he was a constitutional law professor at American University and Washington College of Law. Previously he served in the Maryland State Senate from 2007 to 2016. He is also an author of multiple books and a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

JUDGE, CIRCUIT COURT

6th Judicial Circuit

Vote 4

RACE 46

Theresa Adams (Incumbent)

Adams is a lifelong Marylander who has served on the Frederick County Circuit Court, 6th Judicial Circuit, since Jan. 2004. She has also served as the Assistant State's Attorney for Frederick County, as well as the Senior Assistant State's Attorney for Carroll County and the Assistant State's Attorney for Washington County.

Website: https://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/31cc/html/msa14165.html



Bibi Berry

Berry began her career as a domestic litigation associate. She has also served as a paralegal and a magistrate. She has authored many articles and presented to various educational institutions and associations.

David Boynton

Boynton has previously served a 15-year term as a judge sitting on the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. He has handled cases in Criminal Court, Civil Court, Family Court and Juvenile Court.

Christopher Fogleman

Fogleman has lived in Montgomery County for 37 years and was admitted to practice law in the State of Maryland in 1985, the District of Columbia in 1989, and the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1990. He has previously worked in a private law practice and remained with his firm for 30 years. He has also served as a citizen member of the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Commission and the Juvenile Justice Commission.

Michael Joseph McAuliffe

He was elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2018. He spent 32 years in private practice in a Rockville law firm and has

represented individuals, small businesses and local municipalities in civil and criminal cases.

Marylin Pierre

Pierre has been practicing law for more than 28 years. Her areas of practice include juvenile law, criminal law, family law and probate law. She is also a former Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), a retired First Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve Military Police Corps, and a former legal redress attorney for the NAACP Montgomery County Branch.

Thomas Johnston

Johnston is an attorney with 26 years of experience. He has represented clients in administrative, state and federal proceedings. He is a write-in candidate in this year’s election.

JUDGE, CIRCUIT COURT

7th Judicial Circuit

RACE: 47

Mark Carmean (Incumbent)

Carmean received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law and was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1997. He has also served as the President of the Calvert County Bar Association.

Andrew Rappaport (Incumbent)

Rappaport was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2003 and served as the Treasurer for the Maryland State Bar Association. He has also presented to various academic institutions and educational groups.

Patrick Devine

Devine has served 25 years as a Criminal Defense and family law attorney, as well as a state prosecutor. He is also a Navy veteran.

Makeba Gibbs

Gibbs owns her own law practice that is a general practice firm. She began her career as a law clerk in the D.C. Superior Court’s Abuse and Neglect Division. She has also served in a position at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in 2005 as an Assistant Public Defender.

April Ademiluyi

Ademiluyi is a Prince George’s County native and has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland College Park. She began her career as an Engineer for the U.S. Coast Guard. She is licensed in Maryland State Courts and the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Wytonja Curry

Curry is a lifelong Marylander and received her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore. She was admitted to the Maryland Bar Association in December 1998 and began her legal career as a judicial law clerk in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. She worked as a litigator for 20 years and is licensed to practice law in both Maryland and the District of Columbia.

ShaRon Grayon Kelsey

Kelsey was appointed as an Associate Judge of Maryland’s Prince George’s County Circuit Court in 2019. Previously, she managed a law firm in Bowie, Maryland and has practiced a variety of civil law including bankruptcy, personal injury, workers compensation and creditor rights law.

Jared Michael McCarthy

McCarthy previously served as a County Attorney in Prince George's County, Associate General Counsel, Chief of the Employment and Litigation Division and served on the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Cathy Serrette

Serrette is a member of the Committee on Equal Justice and serves on the Court of Appeals Standing Committee on Pro Bono Legal Services. She is also a Commissioner on Maryland’s Access to Justice Commission and Vice-Chair of the Judicial Conference Domestic Law Committee. She has more than 16 years of experience as an Associate Judge in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. She is also the President of the Maryland Chapter of the National Association of Women Judges.

Gladys Weatherspoon

Weatherspoon is a criminal defense lawyer in Prince George’s County and D.C. She has previously served as Chief of the Felony Section of the Public Defender Service. She has practiced law for more than 25 years. She has also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers Association as one of the “Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America.”

Joseph Michael Stanalonis

Stanalonis received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore. He has served as an Associate Judge for St. Mary's County Circuit Court since January 2019. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar Association in 1996.

MARYLAND QUESTION 1

Balancing State Budget

Vote: 1

RACE :48



If passed, the proposed amendment to Maryland’s Constitution would allow the General Assembly to increase, decrease, or reallocate funds in the governor’s proposed budget each year starting in 2024. Maryland is one of the few states where the legislature does NOT have the authority to do this.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF QUESTION:

If passed, the proposed amendment authorizes the General Assembly, in enacting a balanced budget bill for the fiscal year 2024 and each fiscal year thereafter, to increase, diminish, or add items, provided that the General Assembly may not exceed the total proposed budget as submitted by the Governor. This proposed constitutional amendment would alter the State’s budget process.

Under current provisions of the State Constitution, the Governor annually submits for approval by the General Assembly a proposed operating budget, which contains the planned funding levels for all three branches of State government – the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches. In approving the operating budget, the General Assembly may not increase or add funding for the Executive Branch, but it may increase funding for the Legislative and Judicial Branches. Except for expenditures required by the State Constitution, the General Assembly may decrease funding in the operating budget for each of the three branches of State government.

Once the General Assembly approves the operating budget, it becomes law immediately without further action by the Governor. Under this proposed constitutional amendment, the General Assembly, beginning with the 2023 Legislative Session, would be authorized to increase or add funding in the operating budget, so long as the total level of funding approved by the General Assembly for the Executive Branch does not exceed the total level of funding proposed by the Governor for the Executive Branch.

The Governor would be authorized to use a line-item veto to reject an individual budget item where the General Assembly increased or added funding to the Governor’s proposed budget for the Executive Branch. The General Assembly would be authorized to override such a veto with a three-fifths vote of the membership in each chamber. If the Governor vetoes a budget item that was increased by the General Assembly and the General Assembly does not override that veto, then the level of funding for that item would revert back to the amount proposed by the Governor. If the Governor vetoes a budget item that was added by the General Assembly and the General Assembly does not override that veto, then that item becomes void.

MARYLAND QUESTION 2

Expansion of Commercial Gaming

Vote: 1

RACE: 49

If passed, this measure would add sports betting, which is already legal in DC. Gambling is already legal at casinos and horse tracks in Maryland; this measure adds sports betting. If passed money raised from sports betting is also supposed to help fund K-12 public education.



Sports team owners, like the Washington Football Team’s Dan Snyder, are in support of this question. Some say Snyder might build a sports betting facility in the parking lot of FedEx Field in Prince George’s County.





OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF QUESTION:

If voters pass this statewide, Chapter 492 of the Acts of the General Assembly of 2020 will authorize the General Assembly to pass a law allowing the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to issue licenses to offer betting in the State on sports and other competitive events.

Such a law must specify (1) who is eligible to apply for a license to operate sports and event betting; (2) what forms of betting are allowed; (3) how betting must be conducted; and (4) where an individual can place a bet. Chapter 492 also provides that State revenues generated by sports and event betting must be used primarily for funding public education. Article XIX of the Maryland Constitution, approved by the voters at the November 2008 general election, authorized commercial gaming by the operation of video lottery terminals, also known as slot machines, at multiple locations in the State. Article XIX also requires that additional forms or expansion of commercial gaming in the State, such as the legalization of sports and event betting, be approved by referendum in a general election.

Betting on sports in most states was illegal under federal law until the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the federal law was unconstitutional. As a result, states are free to authorize sports betting. Under current Maryland law, betting on sports is illegal. Sports and event betting is a gambling activity in which an individual places a bet on the results of a sporting event or a particular play or action during a sporting event. Sports and event betting can also extend to non–athletic events, such as reality television competitions or entertainment awards shows.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Board of Education

Vote: 3

RACE: 50

Crystal Bender

Bender has served as a board member for a private academy and taken on a career with Fortune 1000 company ServiceMaster.

David Bohn

Bohnhas taught at both the community college and university level. He currently works as a chiropractor.

Tammy Fraley (Incumbent)

Fraley was elected to the Allegany County Board of Education in Nov. 2016. She is a senior systems integration specialist specializing in cost management and travel systems. She serves as a parent involvement volunteer in her children's elementary school.

Stephen Lewis

Lewis has more than 42 years of experience in education. He has worked as a teacher, advisor, assistant principal, principal, athletic director and supervisor of multiple departments in the Allegany County Public Schools system.

Edward Root

Root was appointed by Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan to fill a vacancy on the Allegany County Board of Education in Dec. 2019. He has more than 50 years of experience working in education. He was the recipient of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education's Distinguished School Board Service Award in 2018.

Linda Widmyer

Widmyer currently works as a Legislative Aide for Delegate Mike McKay (Republican). She received her Bachelor’s degree from Geneva College.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Cumberland City Council

Vote: 2

RACE: 52

Robin Hood Constitution

Eugene Thomas Frazier (Incumbent)

Frazier retired from CSX Transportation in 2015. He also worked at the Kelly Springfield Tire Company and the Western Maryland Consortium.

Laurie Peskin Marchini (Incumbent)

Marchini has served as President, Vice President and on various committees on the Allegany County Board of Education. She has also served on the YMCA Board of Directors.

Sylvester Young, III

Young is a Housekeeping Cleaner at ServiceMaster Clean and a former Media Director at City Reach Cumberland.

CALVERT COUNTY

Board of Education: District 1

Vote 1

RACE 56

Dawn Balinski (Incumbent)

Balinski has lived in Calvert County for nearly 25 years. She previously co-founded an engineering firm that designs underwater equipment and is currently the treasurer of the Maryland Forestry Boards Foundation.

Chad Leo

Leo comes from a family of educators and grew up attending Calvert County Public Schools.

CALVERT COUNTY

Board of Education: District 2

Vote: 1

RACE: 58

Dawn Keen

Her campaign has been suspended.

Antoine White

White was born and educated in Calvert County. He is a U.S. Air Force Veteran and has 30 years of volunteering experience.

CHARLES COUNTY

Judge, 7th Circuit Court

Vote: 1

RACE: 60

Patrick Devine

Devine has served 25 years as a Criminal Defense and family law attorney, as well as a state prosecutor. He is also a Navy veteran.

Makeba Gibbs

Gibbs is the founder of the Law Office of Makeba Gibbs, which is a general practice firm. She began her career as a law clerk in the D.C. Superior Court’s Abuse and Neglect Division. She has also served in a position at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in 2005 as an Assistant Public Defender.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Board of Education

Vote: 3

RACE: 65

David Bass

Bass attended public schools and received his master’s degrees in special education and public administration. He has worked as a special education teacher at the middle and high school levels.

Rae Gallagher (Incumbent)

Gallagher was appointed to the Board of Education in Jan. 2020. She has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Baltimore. She is currently serving as a Program Director for the Center for Supportive Schools in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Lois Jarman (Incumbent)

Jarman was appointed to the Board of Education in Jan. 2019. She has taught French, English, Spanish, and Latin on a secondary and post-secondary level and is currently the Director of International Affairs at Shepherd University.

Jason “Mr. J” Johnson

Johnson has more than 15 years of teaching experience, serving Frederick County Public Schools for seven years. He has a master’s education in Curriculum and Instruction/Educational Technology.

Sue Johnson

Sue Johnson has lived in Frederick County since 1996. She is a professor of Computer and Information Science at Frederick Community College

Dean Rose

Rose has two children, both of whom graduated from Frederick County Public Schools. He graduated from Marshall University. He has volunteered for numerous non-profit organizations and currently works as an agent for State Farm Insurance.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Question A: Council Non-Interference

Vote: 1

RACE: 67

If passed, this Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to require the County Executive to provide any information that is requested by an individual County Council member which is for the purpose of introducing and evaluating legislation or to engage in the review and monitoring of Government programs, activities, and policy implementation.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Question B: Borrowing Limitations

Vote: 1

RACE: 69

If passed, this Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to reduce the percentage of assessable property the County can pledge for debt from 5 to 3 percent of assessable real property, and from 15 to 9 percent of assessable personal property.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Question C: Council Member Vacancy

Vote: 1

RACE: 71

If passed, this Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide that the County Council shall fill a vacancy on the Council by choosing one of three persons from a list submitted by the central committee of the same political party as the vacating member. If no list is submitted or the vacating member was not a member of a political party, the Council shall appoint a person it deems best qualified to hold office. If the Council fails to fill the vacancy within 45 days, the County Executive shall fill the vacancy by following the same procedure. All persons considered for appointment shall be presented to the public and shall be interviewed by either the Council or Executive, allowing for public comment, prior to appointment. If the vacancy occurs in the first year of the vacating member's term, after a person is appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy, a special election will be held to elect and fill the vacancy for the balance of the term.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Question D: County Executive Vacancy

Vote: 1

RACE: 73

If passed, this Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide a process to fill a vacancy in the position of County Executive. The County Council shall fill a vacancy of the Executive by choosing one of three persons from a list submitted by the central committee of the same political party as the vacating Executive. If no list is submitted or the vacating Executive was not a member of a political party, the Council shall appoint a person it deems best qualified to hold office. If the Council fails to fill the vacancy within 45 days, the Council shall appoint the County's Chief Administrative Officer. All persons considered for appointment shall be presented to the public and shall be interviewed, allowing for public comment, prior to appointment. If the vacancy occurs in the first year of the vacating Executive's term, after a person is appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy, a special election will be held to elect and fill the vacancy for the balance of the term.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Board of Education: At-Large

Vote: 1

RACE: 75

Sunil Dasgupta

Dasgupta has taught political science as well as served as the Director of the Political Science Program for University of Marylane Baltimore County (UMBC) at the Universities at Shady Grove (USG). He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs.

Lynne Harris

Harris is a nurse, attorney and public health professional. She received her Master’s degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Board of Education: District 2

Vote: 1

RACE: 77

Michael Fryar

Fryar has more than 30 years of experience working in education. He has served as a classroom teacher, a social worker and an attorney. He is admitted to the Maryland Bar Association to provide pro-bono legal services through the Montgomery County Bar Pro Bono Program and also volunteers through the Washington Council of Lawyers.

Rebecca Smondrowski (Incumbent)

Smondrowski was first elected to this office in 2016. She also serves as chair of the Board's Committee on Special Populations and as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee. In addition, she serves as the Ex-officio to the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council. Previously, she was a legislative aide for Maryland State Senator Roger Manno and has been a local and county PTA leader.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Board of Education: District 4

Vote: 1

RACE: 79

Shebra Evans (Incumbent)

Evans is a member of the Board of Directors for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE), Chair of the MABE Equity Ad Hoc Committee and serves on the Policies and Procedures Committee. She has also volunteered with the Montgomery County Council of PTAs (MCCPTA) as a Co-leader of the African American Student Achievement Action Group.

Steve Solomon

Solomon is a lifelong resident of Montgomery County who has had a career in radio as a producer and talk show host. He has volunteered for various Montgomery County boards, committees, nonprofits, and political campaigns.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

QUESTION A: Property Tax Limit

Vote: 1

RACE: 83

Question A is a competing plan to Question B when it comes to calculating property taxes in Montgomery County.



If passed this question would do away with the cap on revenue and instead require that any increase to the property tax rate in Montgomery County be approved by all nine members of the council.



Under the current system, the council must set the property tax rate each year to make sure that the county does NOT exceed the overall revenue cap.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF QUESTION:

Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to prohibit the County Council from adopting a tax rate on real property that exceeds the tax rate on real property approved for the previous year, unless all current Council Members vote affirmatively for the increase. This amendment would replace the current property tax limit, which requires an affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers to levy a tax on real property that would produce total revenue that exceeds the total revenue produced by the tax on real property in the preceding fiscal year plus any increase in the Consumer Price Index.

The current property tax limit exempts real property tax revenue derived from: (1) newly constructed property; (2) newly rezoned property; (3) certain property assessed differently under State law; (4) property that has undergone a change in use; and (5) property in a development tax district to provide funding for capital improvements.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

QUESTION B: Property Tax Limit-Prohibit Override

Vote: 1

RACE: 84

Question B is a competing plan to Question A when it comes to calculating property taxes in Montgomery County.



If passed, this plan would prohibit lawmakers from increasing the property tax beyond the rate of inflation. Right now, any increase beyond the rate of inflation requires a unanimous council vote.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF THE QUESTION:

Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to prohibit the County Council from levying an ad valorem tax on real property that would produce total revenue (not including property tax revenue from certain enumerated sources) that exceeds the total revenue produced by the tax on real property in the preceding fiscal year plus a percentage of the previous year's real property tax revenues that equals an increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Section 305 currently permits the County Council to exceed the limit on real property tax revenue only upon the affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

QUESTION C: Increase to 11 Councilmembers

Vote: 1

RACE: 85



Question C is a contrasting plan to Question D when it comes to the structure of the county council.



Question C would increase from five to seven the number of council districts; and keep the four at-large seats. Montgomery County is Maryland’s largest county population-wise and has had nine council members since 1990. Supporters of this question say the county has grown a lot since 1990 and in contrast, D.C. has 13 council seats, and Prince George’s has 11.



MONTGOMERY COUNTY

QUESTION D: Alter Council to 9 Districts

Vote: 1

RACE: 86

Question D is a contrasting plan to Question C when it comes to the structure of the county council.



If passed, Question D would do away with all the council’s at-large seats in favor of nine single-member districts. Right now, the council is comprised of five district seats and four at-large seats.

Amend Sections 102 and 103 of the County Charter to divide the County into nine, rather than the current five, Council districts; elect all Council Members by district, rather than the current five by district and for at large; and reduce from five to one the number of Council Members each voter can vote for.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Board of Education: District 4

Vote: 1

RACE: 89

Shayla Adams-Stafford

Stafford is a career educator who has wanted to teach since childhood. She started the non-profit RemixEducation. In 2012, she expanded the organization to include H.E.RStory, a mentoring program that works with young women. She was also an instructional coach in D.C.

In 2015. She was recognized by the White House for her achievements in Project-Based Learning.

Bryan Swann

Swann is a lifelong Marylander and a graduate of Prince George’s County Public Schools. He worked in the White House during the Obama Administration, U.S. Department of Defense and the private sector. He is currently a Deputy Director at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Board of Education: District 7

Vote: 1

RACE: 91

Alexis Nicole Branch

Branch was born and raised in Upper Marlboro, Md. and is currently obtaining her Master’s degree from Bowie State University in Public Administration with a focus in Public Policy. She is also working full-time with The Department of Transportation within the office of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in D.C.

Kenneth F. Harris, II

Harris is a lifelong Marylander and is currently the Database Lead Engineer for the NASA J2 Joint Polar Satellite System. He has been involved in projects at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, totaling five satellites since the age of 16. He has also appeared as a featured keynote speaker at a number of professional events and conferences.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Board of Education: District 8

Vote: 1

RACE: 93

Edward Burroughs, III (Incumbent)

Burroughs has served in this office since 2008. He has served as Vice-Chair. He graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in Political Science.

Gary Lee Falls

Falls has a degree in computer science.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Question A: Public Works & Transportation Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 97

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $178,150,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, Public Works and transportation facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots and maintenance facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment, therefore, as defined therein.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Question B: Library Facilities Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 98

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $28,829,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of library facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefore, as defined therein.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Question C: Public Safety Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 99

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $44,477,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, public safety facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefore, as defined therein.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Question D: County Buildings Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 100

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $133,000,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of county buildings, including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefore, as defined therein.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Question E: Community College Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 101

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $121,714,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of community college facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefore; as defined therein.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

School Board: At-Large

Vote: 1

RACE: 104

Cathy Allen (Incumbent)

Allen has a degree in nursing from the University of Virginia. She has previously served as President of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education as well as the Leonardtown Rotary Club.

Deforest Rathbone

Rathbone is a Leonardtown resident. This is his second time running for this office against Cathy Allen.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

School Board: District 2

Vote: 1

RACE: 106

Jim Davis (Incumbent)

Davis is a retired engineer. He is a Maryland native who has previously served in the U.S. Army.

Heather Marin Earhart

Earhart has served as the Vice-Chair of the Democratic Central Committee Members. She is also a mother.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Mayor, Hagerstown

Vote: 1

RACE: 114

Michael Barnes

Barnes is a lifelong resident of Hagerstown. He is the Vice President of the Community Free Clinic. He graduated in 1989 from the California College of Health Sciences and attended the University of Maryland.

Emily Keller

Keller was born and raised in Hagerstown. She is the current owner and operator of the Emily Keller Insurance & Financial Agency with Farmers Insurance. She is currently serving her first term as a Hagerstown City Councilwoman.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hagerstown City Council

Vote: 5

RACE: 116

Kristin Aleshire (Incumbent)

Aleshire has served as a member of the Board of County Commissioners. He has also served on various other commissions and was previously the Town Manager of Myersville, Md.

Bob Bruchey

Bruchey is currently finishing his fourth term as Mayor of Hagerstown and was first elected in 1997. He previously served in the U.S. Army Military Police in Hontheim, Germany. He works for the Sales Department at Hagerstown Ford.

Tiara Burnett

Burnett is a lifelong resident of Hagerstown. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pre-Veterinary Science from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and a Master of Science in Regulatory Affairs of Drugs, Biologics, and Medical Devices from Northeastern University.

Brooke Grossman

Grossman has been a longtime resident of Hagerstown's City Center and a mother.

Austin Heffernan (Incumbent)

He started an aircraft repair and painting business, called Royal Aircraft Services, at the Hagerstown Regional Airport in 2005. He has also served as a U.S. Army Rapid Deployment Force Artillery Battalion S-4 and Battery Commander.

Tekesha Martinez

Martinez co-founded the Hagerstown Cease Pain initiative, which aims to alleviate the suffering caused locally by addictions and violence. She also serves as a local drug recovery volunteer.

Shelley McIntire (Incumbent)

McIntire was appointed to Hagerstown City Council in 2017. She is also the Owner and Chief Operating Officer of McIntire HVAC & Electric.

Penny May Nigh

Nigh is a lifelong resident of Hagerstown and has previously served three terms on the city council. She has previously served as President of the American Little League. She has also been a member of the Auxiliary of Western Enterprise Fire Department.

Peter Perini, Sr.

Perini works in real estate and economic development and is an elected member of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee. He has a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland in College Park.

Brenda J. Thiam

Thiam has been a special education teacher for nearly 25 years. She is originally from North Carolina.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Board of Education

Vote: 4

RACE: 118



Pieter Bickford (Incumbent)

Bickford is currently part of the marketing team at High Rock Studios in Hagerstown, specializing in cinema services. Previously, he anchored the news on WHAG-TV and was editor-in-chief of the local event guide, What's NXT.

William “Bill” Donahue

Donahue has 31 years of teaching experience.

Benjamin Forrest

Forrest has worked as a substitute teacher for Washington County Public Schools and is currently Vice President at Mid Atlantic Summer Swim League.

Ladetra Robinson

Robinson is a life coach and is originally from California.

Stan Stouffer (Incumbent)

Stouffer worked in the Washington County School District for 42 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in secondary education from Shepherd College. He is currently the Vice President at Washington County Public Schools.

Melissa Williams (Incumbent)

Williams was born and raised in Washington County and worked for 35 years in public education. She has also worked as an educational consultant.

April Zentmeyer