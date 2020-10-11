Will the Trump administration pay the more than $43M it owes to DC? One council member wants to know

DC Council Chairmember Phil Mendelson wants to know if and when President Donald Trump's administration will pay back the $43 million it owes the District.

WASHINGTON — DC Council Chairmember Phil Mendelson wants to know if and when President Donald Trump's administration will pay back the $43 million that it still owes Washington from its time in office.

Mendelson spoke about the cost owed to DC during Mayor Muriel Bowser's news conference Monday.

This debt started when President Trump took office in 2017 and has accumulated over the years as part of efforts DC has made to accommodate President Trump.

Similar bills have faced other presidents over the years when they left office.

Some of the services that DC has provided for Trump included planning and security for District events, planning and security of the State of the Union Speech, security for when Trump visited Game 5 of the World Series, and over $7 million for the president's 2016 Inauguration.

It is not specifically clear what President Trump's administration has paid off since being in office.

D.C.'s security fund had around $13 million before Trump had his inauguration day in 2017. By the time the Nationals were in the World Series in 2019, replenished funds were not back in the account.

The service isn’t limited to police power, but resources too. For instance, in fiscal year 2017, DC Department of Public Works vehicles were used to block off streets, costing $56,720.

In July 2019, Mayor Bowser did send a letter to President Trump asking him to get funds replenished for DC.