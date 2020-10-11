x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Elections

Will the Trump administration pay the more than $43M it owes to DC? One council member wants to know

DC Council Chairmember Phil Mendelson wants to know if and when President Donald Trump's administration will pay back the $43 million it owes the District.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump, left, is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts, right, as Melania Trump, second left, and his family watch during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A federal subpoena seeking documents from Donald Trump's inaugural committee is part of "a hysteria" over the fact that he's president, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Federal prosecutors in New York issued the subpoena on Monday, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — DC Council Chairmember Phil Mendelson wants to know if and when President Donald Trump's administration will pay back the $43 million that it still owes Washington from its time in office. 

Mendelson spoke about the cost owed to DC during Mayor Muriel Bowser's news conference Monday. 

This debt started when President Trump took office in 2017 and has accumulated over the years as part of efforts DC has made to accommodate President Trump. 

Similar bills have faced other presidents over the years when they left office. 

Some of the services that DC has provided for Trump included planning and security for District events, planning and security of the State of the Union Speech, security for when Trump visited Game 5 of the World Series, and over $7 million for the president's 2016 Inauguration.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump, left, is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts, right, as Melania Trump, second left, and his family watch during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A federal subpoena seeking documents from Donald Trump's inaugural committee is part of "a hysteria" over the fact that he's president, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Federal prosecutors in New York issued the subpoena on Monday, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

It is not specifically clear what President Trump's administration has paid off since being in office. 

D.C.'s security fund had around $13 million before Trump had his inauguration day in 2017. By the time the Nationals were in the World Series in 2019, replenished funds were not back in the account. 

The service isn’t limited to police power, but resources too. For instance, in fiscal year 2017, DC Department of Public Works vehicles were used to block off streets, costing $56,720. 

In July 2019, Mayor Bowser did send a letter to President Trump asking him to get funds replenished for DC. 

Mayor Bowser's office has said these money issues have not impacted the level or quality of the security provided to President Trump and his administration.

Related Articles

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.