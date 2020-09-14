FedEx Field will be used as voting center for November election

In addition, Prince George's County will have 11 'Early Voting Centers' open from October 26 through November 2 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

LARGO, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections has approved Prince George’s County’s request for FedEx Field to be used as a voting center for the November general election.

“I want to express my gratitude to Washington Football Team for being such wonderful community partners here in Prince George’s, responding to our call for assistance and allowing us to use the third-floor club level of FedExField as a vote center,” Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

FedEx Field will be one of 41 Election Day Vote Centers across Prince George's County, which can be accessed by any registered voter on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting will take place on the third-floor club level of the stadium. In addition, the County will have 11 Early Voting Centers open from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, Alsobrooks announced.

NEWS: FedExField has been approved as the 41st Election Day Vote Center in Prince George’s County. For a full list of Early Voting and Election Day Vote Centers in the County, please visit: https://t.co/h8k1u3O2NG#ProudtoVote #DontWaitVoteSafe pic.twitter.com/IfmxObkR5N — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) September 14, 2020

A full list of Early Voting Centers and the other 40 Election Day Voter Centers can be found on the County Board of Elections’ website.

“During these unprecedented times, and during an unprecedented election, it is so critical that we have large venues that will allow us to safely accommodate those who wish to cast a ballot in person," Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks also reminds residents in Prince George's County about upcoming deadlines for the 2020 general election. Residents who are not registered to vote must do so by October 13. Registration can be done online through the State Board of Elections’ website.

Additionally, voters who wish to vote by mail must complete and submit an application for a mail-in ballot. Those applications must be received by the Board of Elections by Oct. 20.