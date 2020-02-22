WASHINGTON — D.C. voters — check your mail. The DC Board of Elections confirmed that some mailers went out with the wrong primary date.

The correct primary date is June 2.

The District actually has two elections coming up before the general election. The primary is first on June 2. A couple weeks later, on June 16, DC is holding a special election for Jack Evans' former position, the Ward 2 Council Seat.

The Board of Elections said some people received voter registration cards with a different election date listed.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Board of Elections, Ladawnae White, said some of the cards listed the primary as the third Tuesday in June. White said the mix-up happened, because of an earlier template created before the real primary date was changed to June 2.

She said the template has been updated to reflect the June 2 primary date, and all future mailings will have the correct date printed.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Board of Elections said in part "We regret the error and will correct it in all future communications ... We have planned a number of future communications about important events in this election cycle, and voters will be well-informed about when and where to vote."

When asked, White said she did not know when the cards were sent.

The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law initially discovered the issue and published it to make sure voters know when to hit the polls.

Myrna Perez, the director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the center said in a statement, "Erroneous information can confuse voters at best and disenfranchise voters at worst. Election officials must share correct and accurate information about upcoming elections, and their respective legislatures need to get them the resources they need to do so.”

Perez told WUSA 9 on the phone, though, that she did not want to place blame on the election workers.

She said they are handling a large population of voters — nearly 500,000 according to D.C. Board of Election data published on January 31, 2020.

The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

