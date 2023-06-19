Sen. McPike and Del. Guzman face off in VA Democratic primary

While they may not differ much on substance, both say style certainly sets them apart.

VIRGINIA, USA — Senator Jeremy McPike and House Delegate Elizabeth Guzman are vying for the Democratic nomination in the rather 'blue' District 29.

Both candidates say the right to abortion, gun control, and funding for education are among their top priorities.

But while they may not differ much on substance, both say style certainly sets them apart.

"There is a difference between voting the right way and being a champion. And I believe that I'm the champion for working families of this race," said Del. Guzman. "During the last six years, I've taken on the toughest fight in the House of Delegates."

Delegate Guzman is a Peruvian immigrant who says she is better suited to represent this majority-minority district.

She says Senate Democrats have missed opportunities in Richmond to pass legislation on abortion rights and gun control that she believes could pass with "bolder" representation.

"I'm the progressive, but I also I believe that I'm the stronger Democrat who has been fighting for our Democratic values and represents not only the values of that district, but also the faces of the district," said Guzman.

Senator McPike is running on his record - passing nearly 100 bills while representing District 29 for the past eight years.

"Growing up here and being a volunteer fireman here for 20 years and serving in the state Senate, it's amazing area with diversity," Sen. McPike said. "And it's been great to represent that for eight years and help make connections across all communities."

He rejects the notion that this race, like others in redrawn Northern Virginia districts, is a contest between establishment Democrats and new progressive voices.

"I think the question is getting things done for families," McPike said. "That's the bottom line. I don't think that's throwing firebombs."

"That doesn't mean I give up my values for representing my district. You can still fight for that, but you can do it in a respectful manner. And, I think one of the most important things for democracy is civility," McPike said.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.