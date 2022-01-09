Capitol Police: Suspicious package under investigation at Rayburn House Office Building

USCP says the package was left at the Lower Independence Avenue Door and no one should be in the area as the investigation takes place.

WASHINGTON — Staffers and other personnel are asked to avoid part of the Rayburn House Office Building as U.S. Capitol Police investigate a suspicious package Sunday.

USCP says the package was left at the Lower Independence Avenue Door and no one should be in the area as the investigation takes place.

"The USCP is responding to a Suspicious Package outside of the Rayburn House Office Building Lower Independence Avenue Door. Staff and other personnel are directed to AVOID THIS AREA until further notice. Updates will be provided when available," an emailed alert reads.

The following road and barricade closures are in effect due to the investigation:

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE.

Traffic 6 (Independence and New Jersey Avenues SE) is closed. For alternate access to the House perimeter please utilize Traffic 2 (D Street and New Jersey Avenue SE).