Metro Transit Police will soon start wearing body cameras

The Metro Transit Police Department in D.C. will soon have a new addition to their uniforms. The department is expected to add body cameras after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice to incorporate the body-worn camera program as part of its initiatives.

Officials believe that the program will create another "layer of transparency" for officers. The grant awards MTPD about $905,000 and Transit Police Chief, Michael Anzallo says that the department's focus is on "safety, transparency and building community partnerships."

The police department says they intend to implement the program by 2023 following the completion of drafting their policies and procedures which are currently being reviewed by the Department of Justices, according to the press release.