WASHINGTON — A bipartisan coalition of 177 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter to the chairman and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committee, urging the repeal of what's known as the "Widow's Tax."

It strips benefits from more than 65,000 surviving military spouses.

Sen. John Yarmuth's, D-KY. amendment to eliminate the SBP DIC Offset passed in the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act, the budget for the military.

The lawmakers are urging committee conferees to keep the legislation to end the offset in the final agreement as they begin deliberations on the NDAA.

Surviving military spouses have been fighting for 40 years for a permanent fix to this law that unfairly impacts them and their families.

In fact, Congress has repealed benefit compensation laws that unfairly impacted veterans and survivors six times.

The DIC is a benefit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs determined spouses are eligible to receive. The monthly $1,300 tax-free payment is given to survivors of service members who die in the line of duty, or if their death is due to a service-related injury or disease.

In 1972, Congress established the SBP -- an annuity military members pay into with their own money.

Surviving spouses thought they would receive a combined monthly payment of the SBP and DIC.

But, that law prevents them from collecting both federal benefits, even though, the SBP is an insurance program. Families lost out on at least $12,000 a year.

