Utah man arrested on felony charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He faces felony charges for attacking officers and charging at a police line.

WASHINGTON — A Utah man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Justin Dee Adams, 48, of West Jordan, Utah is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as related misdemeanor offenses.

Adams was arrested in West Jordan, Utah and is expected to make his initial appearance on Wednesday in the District of Utah.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Adams was among the rioters who illegally broke onto Capitol grounds. He confronted officers in the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol. He raised his hands above his head and walked toward officers until he made physical contact with an officer and was pushed back several feet. Adams then charged at the police line, physically attacking one or more officers. After he was pushed back again, he continued to yell and gesture aggressively at officers, while other rioters attempted to hold him back. Then, several minutes later, Adams allegedly grabbed a metal bicycle rack that officers were using to prevent the mob from making further advances. He threw a plastic bottle at one officer who attempted to stop him from removing the bike rack. Adams and another rioter pulled the bike rack from the officers and dragged it into the crowd.

Authorities say his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Adams as #374 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was also provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, authorities claim more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.