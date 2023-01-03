Texas man sentenced to 32 months in prison for Jan. 6

David Lee Judd, of Carrollton, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to 32 months in prison for actions connected to the riot at the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON — A Texas man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for his actions related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 36-year-old David Lee Judd, of Carrollton, Texas, was found guilty on Aug. 23, 2022.

He was sentenced Monday to 32 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Both charges are felonies. Additionally, Judd is ordered to have 24 months of supervised release and required to pay a fine of $5,691.

According to court documents, Judd was part of the group of people who illegally entered Capitol grounds on Jan 6, 2021. He also joined a crowd at the West Front of the Capitol Grounds, where he waved other rioters into a tunnel at the mouth of the Lower West Terrace.

Judd helped others fight against the police line and passed back riot shields that had been taken from officers. He entered the tunnel just after 3 p.m. and lit what officials believe was a firecracker, which he threw at the police line.

In the years since Jan. 6, 2021, officials have arrested nearly 1,000 people across the country, including 319 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.