Enrique Tarrio's contacts with DC Police lieutenant highlighted by defense in Proud Boys trial

Jurors on Tuesday saw communications between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and a DC Police intelligence officer.

WASHINGTON — A Proud Boys leader had frequent contacts with a DC Police intelligence officer about the group’s plans leading up to Jan. 6 jurors heard Tuesday in the ongoing seditious conspiracy trial of five men.

An attorney for former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio entered 18 pages of chats into evidence between his client and DC Police Lt. Shane Lamond, who was serving in the department’s intelligence branch at the time. Lamond was suspended early last year amid an investigation into his communications with Tarrio, according to a report by the Washington Post. On Tuesday an FBI special agent confirmed the investigation remains active while testifying as a witness for the government.

“My understand is that these chats are the focus of a separate FBI investigation,” Special Agent Peter Dubrowski said during cross-examination.

Lamond has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. His attorney Mark E. Schamel told the Post last year his client "has never done anything to assist the criminals who attacked our democracy on January 6th.”

Pre-Jan. 6 communications between Tarrio and Lamond were the subject of a number of filings in the case last year. In an August discovery motion, Tarrio’s attorney Nayib Hassan described Lamond as Tarrio’s “point of contact” with the DC Police Department. Hassan’s motion included a text between Lamond and a DC Police commander about the Proud Boys’ decision not to wear their yellow-and-black colors when they came to D.C. on Jan. 6.

“We saw this yesterday He (Tarrio) told me (Lt. Lamond) they (Proud Boys) are trying to go incognito this time,” Lamond wrote in the text. “Even if they aren’t wearing their colors they will stick together as a group so we should be able to identify them. Not to mention they won’t be head to toe in black with makeshift shields!”

Tarrio and four other members of the Proud Boys began trial last month on a slew of charges, including a count of seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors have alleged Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders planned to incite the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 with the purpose of helping former President Donald Trump remain in power. Six members of the Oath Keepers, including militia founder Stewart Rhodes, have been convicted of the same rarely used seditious conspiracy charge at separate trials for their participation in Jan. 6.

All five defendants on trial this week have denied any plan to attack the Capitol. Tarrio’s attorneys told jurors during opening statements that he was being used as a “scapegoat” for the real instigator of the riot — namely, they said, the former president — and put forward what they’ve described as Tarrio’s long-standing respect for law enforcement as evidence he wouldn’t have planned an attack on police. That respect, they’ve said in court and in filings, included relationships with police departments around the country, including in D.C., Miami and Portland.

“Prior to any rally or protest that the Proud Boys would attend, they would always communicate with the appropriate law enforcement agencies as per standard operating procedure,” Hassan wrote in an August 2022 filing. "The communications included (1) notification that the organization would be attending a rally/protest, (2) request/organize sufficient law enforcement presence for security so that the Proud Boys would not be in danger of any attacks by extreme left-wing groups, and (3) coordinate the staging area and route to avoid extreme left wing group areas and any potential conflicts.”

Hassan also listed multiple Proud Boys trips to D.C. between July 2019 and Jan. 6, 2021 and said prior to each visit the group “informed Metro DC police of all their intended locations and their intended route with their live location.”

Tarrio’s attorneys had suggested calling Lamond as a key witness in their case, but said they were informed he would assert his Fifth Amendment rights on the stand due to the ongoing investigation.