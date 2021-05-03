'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot

Chansley will appear before a federal judge on Friday to enter a plea of guilty in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — Jacob Chansley – the Arizona man who earned the moniker “QAnon Shaman” after entering the U.S. Senate Chamber wearing a horned fur hat and wielding a spear on January 6 – has reached a deal to plead guilty in connection with the Capitol riot.

According to a docket entry in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Chansley will appear before Judge Royce C. Lamberth on Friday morning for a plea agreement hearing. Chansley is under indictment on six counts in connection with the riot, including civil disorder, entering a restricted building and obstruction of an official proceeding – a felony charge with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Chansley became one of the most recognizable members of the mob that stormed the Capitol thanks to his “unmistakable outfit,” as Lamberth put it. Video captured on January 6 shows Chansley, standing in the spot where a short time earlier Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding over the joint session of congress, using a bullhorn to lead a prayer. Afterward, Chansley left a written note for Pence, reading, “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming!”

Chansley has been held in federal custody since his arrested just three days after the riot. His detention was marked by requests for organic foods to accommodate his shamanic diet and, ultimately, transfer to a federal facility outside of the D.C. area for a mental competency evaluation.

Although Chansley has come to be publicly associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory – not the least of which due to the multiple photos of him holding a “Q Sent Me!” sign at previous rallies – in a statement sent to WUSA9 on Thursday, his attorney, Albert Watkins, says Chansley has “repudiated” those beliefs.

“Mr. Chansley, a long avowed and practicing Shaman, has repudiated the ‘Q’ previously assigned to him and requests future references to him be devoid of use of the letter ‘Q’,” Watkins wrote.

Watkins also asked for patience and compassion for Chansley who, he said, was “more vulnerable to the propaganda of the day.”

“The road leading up to the events of January 6 traversed years. The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work,” Watkins wrote. “It is imperative that patience and compassion be accorded those, who like Mr. Chansley, were non-violent, peaceful and possessed of genuine mental health issues which rendered them more vulnerable to the propaganda of the day but who, at the end of day, seek to be accountable for their actions.”

Chansley was scheduled to appear before Lamberth at 11 a.m. EST Friday. Watkins said he would hold a virtual press conference following the hearing at 2 p.m. EST.