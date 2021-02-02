Silver Spring man accused of fighting with officers moments after Ashli Babbitt was shot at Capitol Riot

The United States Department of Justice says Uliyahu Hayah put his hands on a Metropolitan Police Department officer and pushing the officer approximately 10 feet.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday in connection to the Capitol Riot that took place on January 6.

According to The United States Department of Justice, 45-year-old Uliyahu Hayah is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder in addition to other charges.

Court documents show Hayah was captured on video entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate wing. He appeared to be wearing a camouflage backpack, a black head covering and a gas mask while carrying an American flag.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Hayah was on the front line of the crowd walking through the House of Representatives Chamber, making his way to the vicinity of the Speaker’s Lobby just moments after Ashli Babbitt was shot.

The DOJ references the publicly available video, saying Hayah was part of a "physical confrontation" as officers attempted to get rioters out of the building.

Hayah is accused of putting his hands on a Metropolitan Police Department officer and pushing the officer approximately 10 feet into the crowd of rioters before leaving the building just before 3 p.m.

A Florida man was also arrested in connection to the Capitol Riot Thursday. The DOJ says 40-year-old Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. was captured on body camera footage walking up and down the police line along the security gate barriers.

Fairchild is accused of grabbing a security gate and attempting to remove it from an officer’s control. Later Fairchild was allegedly seen pushing with the crowd against the barriers, causing officers to use their batons and hands to fight back.

The DOJ says, Fairchild walked through the Senate wing door just after 3 p.m. Twenty minutes later, he appeared to take a video of the crowd by the south exterior door before leaving minutes later.

