Prosecutor attacks Proud Boy's 'choir-boy image' in contentious cross-examination

The Justice Department began its questioning of Proud Boy Zachary Rehl on Monday.

WASHINGTON — The former president of the Proud Boys’ Philadelphia chapter said Monday he was looking to recruit men who could “hold their own” in late 2020, but denied allegations by federal prosecutors he was trying to building up a fighting force.

Lat week, Zachary Rehl, one of five Proud Boys accused of plotting to incite the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was the first co-defendant in the ongoing seditious conspiracy trial to take the stand. He told jurors he participated in no violence on Jan. 6, was never told the participate in any violence and was not aware of any plan to instigate violence on Jan. 6. He said his co-defendant, Dominic Pezzola, “went off on his own” when he used a police riot shield to bash in a window and create the first breach of the building.

On Monday, prosecutors began their cross-examination of the 37-year-old Marine Corps veteran. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson began with a video appearing to show a man dressed like Rehl waving a small black object toward a line of police at the Capitol. Without outright saying it, Kenerson implied the video showed Rehl discharging pepper spray at officers. Rehl has never been charged with using pepper spray on police and denied having done so on the stand Monday.

Kenerson spent most of the day, however, working to undermine what he described outside the presence of the jury as the “choir-boy image” Rehl had projected during his testimony. His questioning focused on two main elements: Rehl’s efforts to take advantage of a recruiting boom for the Proud Boys following former President Trump’s now infamous “stand back and stand by” direction to the group during a 2020 presidential debate, and messages to his mother.

Rehl, as other Proud Boys have confirmed, said his chapter experience a major increase in interest following Trump’s comment. He said he worked hard to vet potential members to keep out “the riffraff” and “undesirables.” Kenerson pushed back, asking Rehl if he was focused on getting his members physically ready.

“You were fast-tracking members who were prepared to commit violence?” Kenerson asked.

“Commit violence? I don’t know about that,” Rehl replied. “Guys who looked like they could hold their own, sure.”

Rehl was then shown a message he sent about a new recruit he was excited to have join the Proud Boys.

“We got a new beast joining. He’s getting fast tracked,” Rehl said, adding, “He’s like 6’5” and ready to crack skulls.”

The Proud Boys have throughout the trial framed their primary antagonists as the left-wing anti-fascist movement known as antifa. During a violent night following a pro-Trump rally in D.C. in December 2020, four Proud Boys were stabbed by individuals they believed to be members of the group. It was one of numerous clashes the Proud Boys have been involved in since their inception. On cross-examination, prosecutors questioned Rehl about a video of one of those altercations he shared with his mother – suggesting he’d sent it to brag about the group’s fighting acumen. Rehl said he wanted his mother to understand his side of the event.

“I don’t want my mom, of all people, thinking we’re going around just being freakin’ bullies to people in the street,” he said.

Rehl’s cross-examination, which took up the majority of the day, was expected to continue into Tuesday. His co-defendant, Pezzola, was also expected to take the stand before the end of the trial.