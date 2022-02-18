Tennessee father and son arrested for alleged assaults on officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The defendants, Mark Waynick, 51, and Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, are accused of rushing the police line and pushing officers during the melee.

WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man and his son were arrested Thursday, charged with assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and related offenses. They were arrested in Charlotte, Tennessee, and made their initial appearances Thursday in the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, the Waynicks were among those interfering with law enforcement inside and outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Both were wearing tactical helmets, tactical vests, and tactical gloves with knuckle protectors as they joined other rioters in an effort to break the law enforcement perimeter on the West Front of the Capitol, charging documents say.

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, they allegedly rushed toward a line of police officers and pushed and reached toward the officers. Jerry McKane Waynick attempted to grab an officer’s baton. Around 1:40 p.m., Jerry McKane Waynick allegedly picked up a large barrier/cone and threw it at officers who were holding the riot line.

By 2 p.m., both Waynicks had moved to the Upper West Terrace, where they joined other rioters in breaching and entering the Capitol. They were inside the building for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, including in the Senate Wing, the Rotunda, Statuary Hall and the House Wing.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Memphis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Jerry McKane Waynick as #157 on its seeking information photos. Assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 13 months since Jan. 6, more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.