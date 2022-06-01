2 men sentenced for roles in Capitol Insurrection

One man took pictures of himself and a crowd inside Oregon democratic Senator Jeff Merkley’s office. Another demonstrated and picketed in the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Two more people were sentenced Thursday for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Pennsylvania resident Brian Stenz will now serve 14 days in prison along with two months of home detention for parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building.

According to officials, Stenz took pictures of himself and a crowd inside Oregon democratic Senator Jeff Merkley’s office, as well as a selfie in the Capitol Crypt. Stenz went on to send the pictures to friends.

In another sentencing hearing, James Lollos Jr. will also be spending two months in home detention for parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol.

Both men will serve a lengthy probation period of 36 months and pay $500 in restitution for damages to the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Oath Keeper President Elmer Stewart Rhodes III was told that he will have to wait longer to see if he might receive a release from jail as he awaits trial.