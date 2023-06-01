GoFundMe fundraiser for former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone surpasses $400K

The fundraiser was created by Jeffrey Sherman, with a set goal of $300,000, and who provided the first donation of $3,000, according to the site.

WASHINGTON — Former Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone was in for a surprise this week when a GoFundMe was created by a California man to thank him for his heroism on Jan. 6 after hearing of his money problems. Within three days of its creation, over $410,000 has been raised and with almost every click of the refresh button - the amount rises.

“One of the most humbling things I’ve ever experienced," Fanone told WUSA9.

During the breach of the Capitol, Fanone nearly died after being attacked by the mob. Since then, he has become one of the most vocal critics of Republican lawmakers who denied the severity of what happened that day.

Fanone said he resigned from the department five years short of receiving a full pension because he says he no longer felt welcomed by some fellow officers. He said some of this officers heckled him as he received the gold medal of honor for his actions.

Since then, Fanone has published a book and now works for CNN as a contributor, but he says that money went to pay off debts. And he now struggles to support his four daughters and his own recovery from the emotional trauma that still haunts him.

He said he has applied for additional work but has been told he is quote “too polarizing a figure” to offer employment.

But this GoFundMe is aimed at turning things around for him. “I’m floored at the generosity that people have displayed here," Fanone said. "It’s overwhelming”

The fundraiser was created by Jeffrey Sherman, with a set goal of $300,000, and who provided the first donation of $3,000, according to the site. On Jan. 12, Sherman thanked people for the over 8,000 donations that have been given since the time of creation.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank all of you that have contributed and continue to spread the word to support Mike and his family," Sherman said on GoFundMe. "When democracy was violently challenged, Mike raced to the front of the line, took the blows and stood up for us and our country."