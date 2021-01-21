FBI now offering $75,000 reward for info on Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect

WASHINGTON — The FBI and ATF are increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who brought pipe bombs to the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
On Thursday, the agencies announced they were now offering $75,000 for info about the person or persons responsible for the placement of pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee on First Street and the Democratic National Committee on Capitol Street in Washington, D.C.
The bombs caused the evacuation of a congressional office building, according to Virginia Rep. Elain Luria.
A suspect in a grey hoodie and sneakers was captured on surveillance video carrying a purple backpack near the Capitol.
The pipe bombs weren’t the only explosives found during the Capitol riot. A 70-year-old Alabama man, Lonnie Coffman, has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly bringing Molotov cocktails and a list of “good guys” and “bad guys” to the Capitol on January 6.
More than 100 people have now been federally charged in connection with the events at the U.S. Capitol this month, most recently a Connecticut man accused of using a riot shield to crush a D.C. police officer and a retired New York firefighter who was identified after he sent a "selfie" of himself inside the Capitol rotunda to a federal agent.
Anyone with information about the pipe bomb suspect or any illegal activities during the Capitol riot is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.